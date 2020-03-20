Markets
JKL

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.9%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS), which makes up 0.59% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,270,810 worth of THS, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at THS:

THS — last trade: $39.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2020 Steven Oakland CEO and President 7,000 $40.46 $283,210
02/27/2020 William J. Kelley Jr. EVP, Chief Financial Officer 500 $36.92 $18,460
02/28/2020 Gary Dale Smith Director 1,000 $37.26 $37,260
02/28/2020 Frank Joseph Oconnell Director 600 $37.38 $22,425
02/28/2020 Dennis F. Obrien Director 270 $37.37 $10,090
02/28/2020 Clifford Braun SVP, Chief Operations Officer 1,500 $37.97 $56,955
03/09/2020 Gary Dale Smith Director 1,000 $34.84 $34,835

And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #49 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,206,021 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:

WAFD — last trade: $28.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2020 Mark Tabbutt Director 15,000 $25.72 $385,800
03/11/2020 Cory D. Stewart SVP & PAO 1,919 $26.00 $49,894
03/11/2020 Barbara Smith Director 1,000 $25.71 $25,710

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JKL THS WAFD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular