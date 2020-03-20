iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.9%

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS), which makes up 0.59% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,270,810 worth of THS, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at THS:
THS — last trade: $39.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2020
|Steven Oakland
|CEO and President
|7,000
|$40.46
|$283,210
|02/27/2020
|William J. Kelley Jr.
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|500
|$36.92
|$18,460
|02/28/2020
|Gary Dale Smith
|Director
|1,000
|$37.26
|$37,260
|02/28/2020
|Frank Joseph Oconnell
|Director
|600
|$37.38
|$22,425
|02/28/2020
|Dennis F. Obrien
|Director
|270
|$37.37
|$10,090
|02/28/2020
|Clifford Braun
|SVP, Chief Operations Officer
|1,500
|$37.97
|$56,955
|03/09/2020
|Gary Dale Smith
|Director
|1,000
|$34.84
|$34,835
And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #49 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,206,021 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:
WAFD — last trade: $28.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2020
|Mark Tabbutt
|Director
|15,000
|$25.72
|$385,800
|03/11/2020
|Cory D. Stewart
|SVP & PAO
|1,919
|$26.00
|$49,894
|03/11/2020
|Barbara Smith
|Director
|1,000
|$25.71
|$25,710
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.