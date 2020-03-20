iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.9%

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS), which makes up 0.59% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,270,810 worth of THS, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at THS:

THS — last trade: $39.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2020 Steven Oakland CEO and President 7,000 $40.46 $283,210 02/27/2020 William J. Kelley Jr. EVP, Chief Financial Officer 500 $36.92 $18,460 02/28/2020 Gary Dale Smith Director 1,000 $37.26 $37,260 02/28/2020 Frank Joseph Oconnell Director 600 $37.38 $22,425 02/28/2020 Dennis F. Obrien Director 270 $37.37 $10,090 02/28/2020 Clifford Braun SVP, Chief Operations Officer 1,500 $37.97 $56,955 03/09/2020 Gary Dale Smith Director 1,000 $34.84 $34,835

And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #49 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,206,021 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:

WAFD — last trade: $28.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2020 Mark Tabbutt Director 15,000 $25.72 $385,800 03/11/2020 Cory D. Stewart SVP & PAO 1,919 $26.00 $49,894 03/11/2020 Barbara Smith Director 1,000 $25.71 $25,710

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.