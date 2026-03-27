iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap (IMCB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IMCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.90, changing hands as low as $81.99 per share. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMCB's low point in its 52 week range is $64.02 per share, with $88.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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