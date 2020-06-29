iShares Micro-Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWC

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.64, changing hands as high as $86.96 per share. iShares Micro-Cap shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.02 per share, with $101.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.84.

