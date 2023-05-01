iShares MBS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MBB

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MBS ETF (Symbol: MBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.44, changing hands as low as $93.71 per share. iShares MBS shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBB's low point in its 52 week range is $88 per share, with $100.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.69.

