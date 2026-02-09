Is iShares Low Carbon Optimized MSCI ACWI ETF (CRBN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 12/08/2014, the iShares Low Carbon Optimized MSCI ACWI ETF (CRBN) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Blackrock, CRBN has amassed assets over $1.03 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the World ETFs. Before fees and expenses, CRBN seeks to match the performance of the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index.

The MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index is designed to address two dimensions of carbon exposure - carbon emissions and potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

CRBN's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.15%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA) accounts for about 4.83% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

CRBN's top 10 holdings account for about 24.72% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, CRBN has added about 2.88%, and is up about 20.41% in the last one year (as of 02/09/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $170.20 and $238.81.

The ETF has a beta of 0.92 and standard deviation of 13.80% for the trailing three-year period, making it a low risk choice in the space. With about 1022 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

iShares Low Carbon Optimized MSCI ACWI ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) tracks FTSE US ALL CAP CHOICE INDEX and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has $11.81 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $15.79 billion. ESGV has an expense ratio of 0.09% and ESGU changes 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the World ETFs

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

iShares Low Carbon Optimized MSCI ACWI ETF (CRBN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

