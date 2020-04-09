iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.96, changing hands as high as $67.87 per share. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $52.06 per share, with $72.3413 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.79.

