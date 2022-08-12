iShares Latin America 40 (ILF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (Symbol: ILF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.45, changing hands as high as $25.86 per share. iShares Latin America 40 shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.75 per share, with $31.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.86.

