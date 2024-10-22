iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 222.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (Symbol: BLCR) shows an impressive 222.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up 222.43% of the iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (Symbol: BLCR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,530,907 worth of MRVL, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:

MRVL — last trade: $81.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/24/2024 Daniel Durn Director 1,425 $70.21 $100,049 10/14/2024 Matthew J. Murphy Chairman of the Board and CEO 13,000 $77.63 $1,009,190

