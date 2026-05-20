iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LEMB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: LEMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.59, changing hands as high as $41.67 per share. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEMB's low point in its 52 week range is $38.855 per share, with $43.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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