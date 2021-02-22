iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (EMB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Symbol: EMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.69, changing hands as low as $111.08 per share. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMB's low point in its 52 week range is $85 per share, with $117.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.46.

