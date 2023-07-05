iShares International Treasury Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IGOV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IGOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.17, changing hands as low as $39.16 per share. iShares International Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGOV's low point in its 52 week range is $35.47 per share, with $42.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.21.

