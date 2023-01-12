iShares International Treasury Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IGOV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IGOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.35, changing hands as high as $40.60 per share. iShares International Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGOV's low point in its 52 week range is $35.47 per share, with $50.4716 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.45.

