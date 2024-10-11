Is iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (ISCF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market, the iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (ISCF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 04/28/2015.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Blackrock, ISCF has amassed assets over $535.55 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. ISCF seeks to match the performance of the MSCI World exUSA Small Cap Diversified Multiple-Factor Index before fees and expenses.

The STOXX International Small-Cap Equity Factor Index composes of global developed market small-capitalization stocks, excluding the US, that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.23% for ISCF, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 3.78%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Banco De Sabadell Sa (SAB) accounts for about 0.65% of total assets, followed by Swissquote Group Holding Sa (SQN) and Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG).

ISCF's top 10 holdings account for about 5.04% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 8.74% so far this year and was up about 21.30% in the last one year (as of 10/11/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $27.69 and $35.47.

The fund has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 17.14% for the trailing three-year period, which makes ISCF a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 1008 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $78.53 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $140.60 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

