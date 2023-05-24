iShares International Select Dividend (IDV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: IDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.82, changing hands as low as $26.78 per share. iShares International Select Dividend shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDV's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $31.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.