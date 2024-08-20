Is iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) debuted on 04/28/2015, and offers broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Blackrock. INTF has been able to amass assets over $1.14 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MSCI World ex USA Diversified Multi-Factor Index.

The STOXX International Equity Factor Index composes of global developed market large and mid-capitalization stocks, excluding the US, that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for INTF, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.42%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Novo Nordisk Class B (NOVO) accounts for about 2.60% of the fund's total assets, followed by Asml Holding Nv (ASML) and Nestle Sa (NESN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 13.27% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares International Equity Factor ETF has gained about 11.01% so far, and is up roughly 21.02% over the last 12 months (as of 08/20/2024). INTF has traded between $24.65 and $30.77 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.88 and standard deviation of 16.16% for the trailing three-year period, which makes INTF a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 467 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares International Equity Factor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $75.33 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $138.57 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

