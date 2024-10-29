iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond Getting Very Oversold

In the case of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond, the RSI reading has hit 28.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 61.3. A bullish investor could look at GVI's 28.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), GVI's low point in its 52 week range is $100.34 per share, with $107.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.11. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day.
