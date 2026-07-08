iShares' IGIB or Vanguard's BND: Which Bond ETF Should Long-Term Investors Choose?

Key Points

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF offers a slightly lower expense ratio and broader diversification than the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has delivered a higher 1-year total return and trailing-12-month dividend yield.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF exhibits lower price volatility and a smaller historical maximum drawdown compared to the iShares fund.

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The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) focuses on mid-term corporate debt, while the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) provides a broad umbrella across the entire domestic investment-grade market.

Fixed-income investors often choose between total market broadness and specific credit niches. This comparison explores whether the massive core bond exposure of the Vanguard fund or the targeted corporate focus of the iShares fund better fits a diversified portfolio looking for income and stability in a shifting economic environment.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGIB BND Issuer iShares Vanguard Share price $52.95 (as of 2026-07-02) $73.11 (as of 2026-07-02) Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of July 2, 2026) 4.60% 3.80% Dividend yield 4.80% 4.00% Beta 0.33 0.25 AUM $18.6 billion $394.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is the more affordable option with a 0.03% expense ratio, offering a slight cost advantage for long-term holders. However, those prioritizing income may find the higher payout from the iShares fund more appealing, as it generates a 4.80% yield compared to the 4.00% yield from its competitor.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGIB BND Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.60%) (17.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,058 $1,001

What's inside

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF aims to replicate the performance of a market-capitalization-weighted bond index. This fund provides extensive exposure to the domestic, taxable, investment-grade fixed-income market, specifically excluding bonds that are inflation-protected. Launched in 2007, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has paid $2.91 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$73.11 share price works out to a 4.00% yield.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is designed to mirror a benchmark composed of high-quality corporate debt securities. These securities are all denominated in U.S. dollars and possess maturities ranging from five to 10 years. Its top holdings include a broad array of corporate debt where no single position exceeds 0.23% of AUM. Launched in 2007, the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has paid $2.56 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$52.95 share price works out to a 4.80% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Bond investing rarely comes down to a single number, but yield is where most investors start, and IGIB's yield advantage over BND is worth understanding. The reason it exists matters just as much as the number itself.

BND is not a corporate bond fund. It holds a sweeping mix of U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, and investment-grade corporate bonds, a design that prioritizes stability over income. That government-heavy cushion is what kept BND's maximum drawdown well below IGIB's during the brutal rate-hiking cycle of 2022 through 2024.

IGIB holds nearly 3,000 investment-grade corporate bonds exclusively, which is why it yields more than BND. Corporate bonds carry credit risk that Treasuries do not, and in recessions, that risk tends to show up in price declines that BND's government holdings help offset.

BND costs slightly less and has delivered steadier returns with smaller drawdowns, making it the stronger core bond holding for most long-term investors. IGIB is the better choice for those specifically seeking corporate bond income and who understand they are accepting more credit risk to get it.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.