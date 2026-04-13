Is the iShares IBTJ ETF a Buy After Financial Advisory Corp. Purchased 1.5 Million Shares?

Key Points

Financial Advisory Corp. acquired 1,524,642 shares of IBTJ; estimated transaction value ~$33.4 million based on average first-quarter 2026 pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $33.3 million, reflecting both new purchases and price movements

The trade size equaled 4.6% of 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Post-trade stake: 1,571,571 shares valued at $34.3 million.

IBTJ accounted for 4.8% of the fund’s U.S. equity AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 10, 2026, Financial Advisory Corp bought 1,524,642 additional shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ). The estimated transaction value was $33.4 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $33.3 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing IBTJ to 4.8% of 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $120.05 million (16.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWP: $100.32 million (13.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: TFLO: $75.66 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VBR: $61.85 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA: $48.70 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, shares were priced at $21.80, up 4.5% over the prior year, but underperformed the S&P 500 by 20.42 percentage points.

Dividend yield stood at 3.8% as of April 13, 2026; shares closed 1.5% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.2 billion Dividend Yield 3.8% Price (as of market close 2026-04-10) $21.80 1-Year Total Return 4.51%

ETF snapshot

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s investment strategy focuses on tracking the performance of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2029, providing a defined maturity profile for investors seeking targeted duration exposure.

The portfolio is composed exclusively of U.S. Treasury securities, ensuring high credit quality and government backing throughout the fund's term structure.

Structured as a term ETF with a fixed maturity date, the fund offers transparency in duration and income profile.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF delivers targeted exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2029, combining the liquidity of an ETF with the defined maturity benefits of individual bonds.

Its strategy appeals to investors seeking predictable cash flows and high credit quality in a low-cost, transparent structure. The fund's scale and disciplined approach make it a compelling option for those managing interest rate risk or constructing bond ladders within a diversified portfolio.

What this transaction means for investors

Financial Advisory Corp. purchasing over 1.5 million additional shares of the iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) in the first quarter of 2026 is noteworthy because it was a substantial increase in its position. This suggests the investment advisory firm may be looking to hedge against potential stock market declines, using IBTJ as a defensive, income-focused holding.

If so, the strategy is understandable given the U.S. conflict with Iran, and the uncertainty around current macroeconomic conditions. The IBTJ ETF offers advantages that make it a compelling investment.

Because IBTJ focuses on U.S. Treasury bonds, it’s a very safe, stable ETF. It has a defined maturity date, and as that date nears, the fund acts increasingly like a holding of individual bonds, reducing risk.

IBTJ’s low expense ratio of 0.07% makes it a cost effective ETF. Its robust assets under management of over $1 billion gives it high liquidity, which might also be a factor in its appeal to Financial Advisory Corp. It can also be used as a tool for bond laddering. If these attributes are appealing to you, IBTJ may be a good way to hedge against the current market uncertainty.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.