Is the iShares IBTH ETF a Buy After Financial Advisory Corp. Purchased Shares Worth Over $5.5 Million?

Key Points

Financial Advisory Corp. increased its position by 245,584 shares; estimated transaction value of $5.52 million based on the quarterly average price.

The quarter-end position value rose by $5.47 million, reflecting both share accumulation and price movement.

The trade represents a 0.77% shift in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The position now accounts for 3.8% of 13F assets, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 10, 2026, Financial Advisory Corp. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 245,584 shares. The estimated value of the new shares is $5.52 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.47 million, reflecting both the share addition and price changes over the period.

What else to know

This was a buy; IBTH now represents 3.8% of Financial Advisory Corp’s reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $120.05 million (16.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWP: $100.32 million (13.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: TFLO: $75.66 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VBR: $61.85 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA: $48.70 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, shares of IBTH were priced at $22.40, up 3.8% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 21.1 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.1 billion Dividend Yield (TTM) 3.89% Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $22.40 1-Year Total Return 3.85%

ETF snapshot

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s investment strategy focuses on tracking the performance of a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2027, providing a defined maturity date and predictable cash flows.

The fund holds a diversified basket of U.S. Treasury securities, with all underlying holdings scheduled to mature in 2027, minimizing credit risk and interest rate sensitivity as the target date approaches.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, passively managed approach, offering investors low-cost access to a targeted U.S. Treasury bond ladder with a single expense ratio.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF offers institutional and individual investors a defined-maturity exposure to U.S. Treasury securities, combining the benefits of bond laddering with the liquidity and transparency of an ETF.

Its passive strategy and competitive expense structure make it a cost-efficient solution for managing interest rate risk and aligning fixed income allocations with specific investment horizons.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of 245,584 additional shares in the iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) by Financial Advisory Corp. in the first quarter of 2026 is an interesting move by the investment advisory firm. It also scooped up more than 1.5 million shares of the iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) in Q1. This seems to suggest the company is building a bond ladder to manage cash flow.

The IBTH ETF offers a short maturity date, which translates into lower interest rate risk and an earlier return of capital. The fund’s low expense ratio of 0.07% makes it cost effective. Because it focuses on U.S. Treasuries, the ETF serves as a defensive play that provides safety and security to counterbalance stocks in an investment portfolio.

IBTH does not deliver the kind of growth potential of stocks, but its 3.9% dividend yield provides predictable income. And as Financial Advisory Corp. appears to be doing, IBTH is useful for bond laddering.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.