iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LQD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.94, changing hands as low as $123.80 per share. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LQD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LQD's low point in its 52 week range is $116.34 per share, with $134.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.35.

