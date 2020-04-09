iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LQD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.72, changing hands as high as $130.63 per share. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LQD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LQD's low point in its 52 week range is $104.95 per share, with $134.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.