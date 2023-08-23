iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HYG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.68, changing hands as high as $74.81 per share. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYG's low point in its 52 week range is $70.40 per share, with $77.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.76.

