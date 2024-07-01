iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury (IBTJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: IBTJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.29, changing hands as low as $21.23 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2029 Term Treasury shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTJ's low point in its 52 week range is $20.58 per share, with $21.8927 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.21.

