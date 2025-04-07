iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IBDT

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.12, changing hands as low as $25.02 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2028 Term Corporate shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBDT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.36 per share, with $25.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.06.

