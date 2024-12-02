iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury (IBTE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: IBTE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.93, changing hands as low as $23.84 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2024 Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.79 per share, with $24.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.85.

