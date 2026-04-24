iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IBHK

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (Symbol: IBHK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.83, changing hands as high as $25.84 per share. iShares— iBonds— 2031 Term High Yield and Income shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBHK's low point in its 52 week range is $25.01 per share, with $26.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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