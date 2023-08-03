iShares Global REIT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for REET

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Global REIT ETF (Symbol: REET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.05, changing hands as low as $23.02 per share. iShares Global REIT shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, REET's low point in its 52 week range is $20.04 per share, with $26.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.05.
