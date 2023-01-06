iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: IGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.28, changing hands as high as $47.35 per share. iShares Global Infrastructure shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGF's low point in its 52 week range is $39.95 per share, with $52.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.29.

