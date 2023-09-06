iShares Global Healthcare (IXJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.53, changing hands as low as $83.72 per share. iShares Global Healthcare shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $74.50 per share, with $88.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.90.

