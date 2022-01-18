iShares Global Healthcare (IXJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.78, changing hands as low as $84.66 per share. iShares Global Healthcare shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $72.98 per share, with $90.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.92.

