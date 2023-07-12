iShares Global Energy (IXC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Global Energy ETF (Symbol: IXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.25, changing hands as high as $38.40 per share. iShares Global Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.53 per share, with $42.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.31.

