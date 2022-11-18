iShares Global Consumer Staples (KXI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: KXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.29, changing hands as high as $59.52 per share. iShares Global Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KXI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.79 per share, with $65.4299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.40.
