iShares Global Consumer Staples Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KXI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: KXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.98, changing hands as high as $62.82 per share. iShares Global Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KXI's low point in its 52 week range is $57.69 per share, with $65.4299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.