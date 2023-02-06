iShares Global Clean Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ICLN

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.14, changing hands as low as $20.06 per share. iShares Global Clean Energy shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.345 per share, with $23.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.