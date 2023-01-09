iShares Global Clean Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICLN

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.19, changing hands as high as $20.25 per share. iShares Global Clean Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.345 per share, with $23.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.18.

