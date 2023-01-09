iShares Global Clean Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICLN

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.19, changing hands as high as $20.25 per share. iShares Global Clean Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ICLN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.345 per share, with $23.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.18.
Also see: Cheapest Stocks Right Now
Institutional Holders of BUY
VVV Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.