iShares Global 100 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IOO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Global 100 ETF (Symbol: IOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.69, changing hands as low as $50.48 per share. iShares Global 100 shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.62 per share, with $56.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.