iShares Global 100 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IOO

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global 100 ETF (Symbol: IOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.87, changing hands as low as $73.80 per share. iShares Global 100 shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOO's low point in its 52 week range is $63.11 per share, with $79.0761 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.00.

