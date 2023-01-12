iShares Global 100 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IOO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Global 100 ETF (Symbol: IOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.75, changing hands as high as $66.89 per share. iShares Global 100 shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOO's low point in its 52 week range is $58.45 per share, with $78.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.62.

