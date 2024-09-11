iShares Focused Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (Symbol: FOVL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 3.03% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (Symbol: FOVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $490,801 worth of SNV, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $43.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/21/2024 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 28,000 $40.02 $1,120,700 06/07/2024 D. Wayne Akins Jr. EVP, Chief Comm Banking Off. 24,500 $37.40 $916,300

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #39 largest holding among components of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (Symbol: FOVL), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $221,382 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:

CLF — last trade: $10.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2024 Ron A. Bloom Director 25,000 $17.00 $424,875 05/01/2024 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 60,000 $16.76 $1,005,666 06/12/2024 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 7,250 $14.98 $108,641 06/12/2024 Ben Oren Director 6,700 $14.99 $100,400 06/13/2024 John T. Baldwin Director 7,500 $14.70 $110,272 06/13/2024 Ralph S. Michael III Director 20,000 $14.74 $294,800 08/01/2024 John T. Baldwin Director 8,000 $14.53 $116,240

