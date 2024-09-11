iShares Focused Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (Symbol: FOVL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 3.03% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (Symbol: FOVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $490,801 worth of SNV, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $43.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/21/2024
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|28,000
|$40.02
|$1,120,700
|06/07/2024
|D. Wayne Akins Jr.
|EVP, Chief Comm Banking Off.
|24,500
|$37.40
|$916,300
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #39 largest holding among components of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (Symbol: FOVL), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $221,382 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 1.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:
CLF — last trade: $10.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2024
|Ron A. Bloom
|Director
|25,000
|$17.00
|$424,875
|05/01/2024
|Lourenco Goncalves
|Chairman, President & CEO
|60,000
|$16.76
|$1,005,666
|06/12/2024
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|7,250
|$14.98
|$108,641
|06/12/2024
|Ben Oren
|Director
|6,700
|$14.99
|$100,400
|06/13/2024
|John T. Baldwin
|Director
|7,500
|$14.70
|$110,272
|06/13/2024
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|20,000
|$14.74
|$294,800
|08/01/2024
|John T. Baldwin
|Director
|8,000
|$14.53
|$116,240
