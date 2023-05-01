iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FALN

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (Symbol: FALN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.91, changing hands as low as $24.89 per share. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FALN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FALN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.41 per share, with $26.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.88.

