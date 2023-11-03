iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FALN

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (Symbol: FALN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.02, changing hands as high as $25.07 per share. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FALN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FALN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.72 per share, with $25.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.99.
