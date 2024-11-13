iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Symbol: IGV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), which makes up 0.08% of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Symbol: IGV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,353,213 worth of VYX, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VYX:

VYX — last trade: $14.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2024 Brian J. Webb-walsh EVP & CFO 10,000 $11.51 $115,100 08/09/2024 David O. Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $11.05 $110,500 08/13/2024 Eric Schoch EVP & President, Retail 21,692 $12.19 $264,425 08/27/2024 James G. Kelly Executive Chair of Board 14,800 $13.41 $198,468 08/29/2024 Beimnet Tadele EVP & President, Restaurants 3,648 $13.71 $50,014

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Chase Coleman Stock Picks

 STLR Options Chain

 EIGI Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.