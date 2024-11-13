iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Symbol: IGV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), which makes up 0.08% of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Symbol: IGV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,353,213 worth of VYX, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VYX:
VYX — last trade: $14.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2024
|Brian J. Webb-walsh
|EVP & CFO
|10,000
|$11.51
|$115,100
|08/09/2024
|David O. Wilkinson
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$11.05
|$110,500
|08/13/2024
|Eric Schoch
|EVP & President, Retail
|21,692
|$12.19
|$264,425
|08/27/2024
|James G. Kelly
|Executive Chair of Board
|14,800
|$13.41
|$198,468
|08/29/2024
|Beimnet Tadele
|EVP & President, Restaurants
|3,648
|$13.71
|$50,014
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.