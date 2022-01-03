iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IGV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Symbol: IGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $393.54, changing hands as low as $387.70 per share. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGV's low point in its 52 week range is $323.155 per share, with $448.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $392.63.

