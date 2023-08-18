iShares Europe Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IEV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Europe ETF (Symbol: IEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.91, changing hands as low as $48.57 per share. iShares Europe shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEV's low point in its 52 week range is $36.88 per share, with $52.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.71.

