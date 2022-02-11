iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUSL

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (Symbol: SUSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.33, changing hands as low as $77.00 per share. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUSL's low point in its 52 week range is $64.53 per share, with $85.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.