iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DSI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (Symbol: DSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.85, changing hands as low as $107.81 per share. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSI's low point in its 52 week range is $94.05 per share, with $115.7764 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.97.

