iShares ESG MSCI EM Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ESGE

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.84, changing hands as low as $33.50 per share. iShares ESG MSCI EM shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGE's low point in its 52 week range is $30.8944 per share, with $37.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.68.

