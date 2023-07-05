iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUSC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SUSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.55, changing hands as low as $22.47 per share. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUSC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.03 per share, with $24.0038 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.