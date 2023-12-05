iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EAGG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: EAGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.65, changing hands as high as $46.74 per share. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.07 per share, with $48.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.66.

