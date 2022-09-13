iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), which makes up 0.23% of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,543,958 worth of DINO, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DINO:

DINO — last trade: $53.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/18/2022 Franklin Myers Director 7,500 $35.78 $268,350 03/25/2022 Michael Jennings Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $39.27 $39,270 05/24/2022 Franklin Myers Director 10,700 $46.27 $495,089 08/17/2022 Franklin Myers Director 4,800 $51.98 $249,504 08/26/2022 Franklin Myers Director 7,250 $55.94 $405,565

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), the #123 largest holding among components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,709,631 worth of HOG, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOG is detailed in the table below:

HOG — last trade: $42.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2022 Rafeh Masood Director 1,335 $37.50 $50,062 09/02/2022 Jochen Zeitz President and CEO 25,750 $38.94 $1,002,628

