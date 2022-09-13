iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), which makes up 0.23% of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,543,958 worth of DINO, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DINO:
DINO — last trade: $53.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2022
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|7,500
|$35.78
|$268,350
|03/25/2022
|Michael Jennings
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,000
|$39.27
|$39,270
|05/24/2022
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|10,700
|$46.27
|$495,089
|08/17/2022
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|4,800
|$51.98
|$249,504
|08/26/2022
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|7,250
|$55.94
|$405,565
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), the #123 largest holding among components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,709,631 worth of HOG, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOG is detailed in the table below:
HOG — last trade: $42.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2022
|Rafeh Masood
|Director
|1,335
|$37.50
|$50,062
|09/02/2022
|Jochen Zeitz
|President and CEO
|25,750
|$38.94
|$1,002,628
